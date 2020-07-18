Watch: Tired Rhino Sleeps On Road At Flood-Hit Kaziranga, People Pass By Quietly

Forest officials were seen rescuing a troubled rhinoceros.

In a heart-warming gesture, forest officials were seen rescuing a troubled rhinoceros who apparently ventured out of the jungle in Assam's flood-hit Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve.

As seen in a video, the forest officials are guarding the rhino who was found sleeping on the road. The passerbies too, didn't disturb him and drive off their vehicles slowly.

"A rhino have strayed out near Bandar Dhubi area at Bagori Range yesterday and taking rest near NH37. The DRIVE OUT operation is being carried out to guide the rhino to park. Our staffs along with @nagaonpolice are guarding the area. Drive Slow," Kaziranga National park tweeted from its official twitter handle with a video.

Many heart-warming stories of people rescuing animals have emerged from the flood-hit Kaziranga region.

On Wednesday, Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve tweeted a video that showed a female one-horned baby rhino being brought in a boat to a rescue centre as villagers cheer and pat it.

It was reported that baby rhinoceros that was separated from its mother due to the floods.

Large swathes of land have been submerged in 25 of Assam's 33 districts, with the flood affecting 34 lakh people. Seventy-nine people have died in the floods.

Hundreds of wild animals have been marooned; 96 wild animals including seven rhinos have died in the floods in Kaziranga.

Even though the Brahmaputra floodplains, including Kaziranga, remain underwater, the National Highway-37 has been opened for small vehicles.

While flood is an annual occurrence in Assam, this year's large-scale inundation has taken place due to breaches in the network of embankments along the Brahmaputra and its tributaries.