Watch: Tigress And Leopard Come Face-To-Face At Panna Reserve, Here's What Happens Next

We all have heard of the phrase 'survival of the fittest'. And there is nobody better than animals who illustrate the same. A few days ago, Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda shared a clip of a wild chase between a tigress and a leopard. In the short video, the tigress can be seen getting ready to charge at a leopard. The leopard immediately climbs a tree and the tigress sprints for it. The tigress then attempts to ascend the tree after the leopard but gives up after a short while. The video was shot at Panna Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh.

Now, in a longer version of the video which was released recently, the tigress is seen sitting on the ground while waiting for the leopard who is jumping between the trees. At one point in the video, both the wild animals are seen facing each other, as if they are about to get into a fight. According to officials in Panna tiger reserve, where the video was shot, the leopard came down from the tree after some time and tried to run away into the jungle.

But the tigress refused to let it go. In the video, the leopard is seen lying on the ground and the tigress circling it. However, after a minute and a half, the tigress left the spot. Explaining the tigresses' behaviour, forest department officials said that it was protecting the newly-born cubs, which made it extremely vigilant of any threats.

The video captured the attention of many social media users, who flooded the comments section.

"See the astounding speed with which the leopard climbed the tree! Amazing!" said a user.

A second person added, "Wow!!! Awesome charge by the Tiger and it's instinct to chase getting it up that high up a tree, thanks to the momentum!!! Leopard certainly must have heard it's own heartbeats while going up the tree trunk."

"Tiger looks almost twice the size of leopard," added a third person.

"Great Escape from a formidable co-habitant!!!!!" remarked another person.