Video Of Tiger Waiting For Vehicles To Pass Before Crossing Busy Highway Angers Internet

Human beings have gone above and beyond to enrich their living experiences. However, this advancement has come at a cost. As we take up more and more space for ourselves and our cities, wildlife in the area suffers greatly as it loses access to more and more spaces by the day.

Now, a video, shared by Indian Forest Services (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda on social media, has people realising this fact. Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Mr Nanda shared a video which showed a wild tiger waiting by the side of a road for vehicles to pass, before hurriedly crossing over and disappearing into the wilderness.

"This is how far the 'development' has taken our wildlife," Mr Nanda wrote in the caption of the post.

The location of the undated video is not known. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 147,000 views and over 4,600 likes.

"This is so sad and risky. Why can't under passes be made? What if he gets hit by some speeding vehicle in the night?" asked one user. "We should have elevated roads in forest areas. By building elevated viewing points and resting facilities abetting the elevated roads, the cost also could substantially be recovered," suggested another.

A third user commented, "It's not the Tiger crossing the road, It's we who have crossed the jungles, their habitat, and their environment. We need to limit & mark our boundaries well." A fourth added, "It is high time we formulate a plan that makes all roads through forests and protected sanctuaries elevated and provides wildlife crossovers every 750-1000 meters to hell with the cost. We have to do this to protect our wildlife."

One user even tagged Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Road Transport and Highways of India, and wrote, "This is indeed very sad..Safe wildlife cross over passes are a must in such areas".

