Watch: Man's Huge Mistake While Getting Fuel For Boat At Petrol Station

Facebook users were mostly critical of the "stupid" move, but others defended it.

In a bizarre incident, a man in Australia's Sydney refilled his boat's rod holder with petrol instead of the fuel tank. This mistake ended up costing him over AUD $500, as per a report in 9News. While the man attempted to fill his vehicle, the petrol spilled everywhere. The spillage continued until the man had used 231 litres of fuel, totaling AUD $536.76 (Rs 30,700).

In the video posted on a page Fishing Sydney on Facebook, a man is seen using a hose to wash away fuel as it pours out of the boat and onto the concrete beside the petrol pump. The boat was filled with so much fuel that it began to leak. The fisherman managed to gain control of the situation to prevent refuelling. The camera then moves to show the amount of petrol used and its price on the fuel dispenser's screen. In the clip, the fisherman can be heard saying, "Guys don't make this mistake ever."

Watch the video below:





Facebook users were mostly critical of the "stupid" move, but others defended it.

"Shouldn't have a boat if you don't know how to fill up the tank," said a user.

"I put 125L in rod holder few weeks back I'll never get high before boating again," said another person.

Also Read: Old Video Of Worker Teaching Man A Lesson Who Refused To Put Cigarette Out At Gas Station Goes Viral

A third person commented, "it happened to a mate in Mandurah over Christmas, he took another guy with him and my mate took the cap off and when on doing something else. He only put about $40 in it down the rod holder into the bilge. He turned the bilge pump on on it caught fire at the bouser. Burnt the rear of the boat before they put it out."

"My partner did it years ago with his Kevlacat, but realised after about 50c not $500," said another person.

Featured Video Of The Day Landing Tejas Jet On INS Vikrant Explained: 240 to 0 Kmph In 2.5 Seconds