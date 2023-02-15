Forest Officer Shares Video Of How A Leopard Survives In A Tiger-Dominated Area

The clip was shared by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda

In the race for survival, the fittest almost always win. Animals in the wild need to fight off predators, battle their competition, and all this can only be achieved when one is physically fit. For animals, fitness is a matter of life and death. A perfect demonstration of the same can be seen in a video that is going viral on social media. The clip, shared by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda, captures a wild chase between a tiger and a leopard.

He captioned the video as ''That is how leopard survives in a tiger-dominated landscape. Tigers can easily climb trees, with their sharp and retractable claws providing a powerful grip to hold the tree trunk and climb up. But as they grow old their body weight prevents them to do so. Stay slim to survive.''

In the 30-second clip, a tiger can be seen getting ready to charge at a leopard. As it ran and sprinted towards the leopard, the latter quickly climbed a tall tree. Following the leopard, the tiger too climbed the tree but gave up after a few seconds.

Since the video has been posted, it has garnered over four lakh views, over 5,743 likes, and more than 850 retweets. Netizens were fascinated to watch the video and flooded the comment section with their reactions.

One user wrote, "See the astounding speed with which the leopard climbed the tree! Amazing!" Another commented, "The way the leopard climbed the tree in one go is truly breathtaking. Co-existence at its best I would say lol." A third comment read, "Wow!!! Awesome charge by the Tiger and its instinct to chase getting it up that high up a tree, thanks to the momentum!!! Leopard certainly must have heard it's own heartbeats while going up the tree trunk. Superb ... Thanks for sharing.''

A fourth added, '' Amazing footage Susanta, thank you for sharing. we suspect that the leopard's heart was beating quite a bit faster when the #Tiger started climbing the tree after it!''

