Watch: This ATM In Bangalore Delivers Fresh And Contactless Idlis In Minutes

There is no denying that idli is one of the most popular south Indian dishes. The light, soft and fluffy idlis are enough to keep you full for a long time. Dunk it in sambhar, or have it with chutneys, you can never go wrong with it. Now, a startup has set up an automated idli-making machine in Bengaluru to deliver them fresh in minutes. A video of it has surfaced on Twitter.

The machine is made by the startup Freshup Robotics, founded by Bengaluru-based entrepreneurs Sharan Hiremath and Suresh Chandrashekaran. The 24X7 machine is set up at Freshot and it can dispense 72 idlis in just 12 minutes, reported Economic Times. The machine will also deliver sides like podi and chutney.

The process is simple, just scan the QR code to get the menu as shown in the video, place your order and make the payment. The idlis will be delivered fresh and packed in approximately 55 seconds.

Idli ATM in Bangalore... pic.twitter.com/NvI7GuZP6Y — B Padmanaban (padmanaban@fortuneinvestment.in) (@padhucfp) October 13, 2022

Mr Hiremath got the idea in 2016 after his daughter fell sick and he couldn't warm idlis anywhere late at night. He told Deccan Herald, "The only way to have access to such food all the time was to build an automatic machine."

It is reportedly the first automated cooking and dispensing machine for a South Indian breakfast. For now, this ATM is available in two locations in Bengaluru, and they plan to expand it to other major centres.

The founders will add other ATMs as well including Dosabots, ricebots and juicebots.