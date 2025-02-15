Video: Teacher's Innovative Approach To Simplify Banking Concepts

A school teacher has found a unique way to educate students about complex financial concepts. By transforming the classroom into a fully functioning bank, he created a hands-on learning experience for the students.

In a video that was shared on Instagram and has since gone viral, one can see a set-up that resembles a bank. The students are provided with fake money and then first asked to make deposits. Two students take on the role of cashiers, collecting money and stamping deposit slips. The teacher then explains how banks earn money through interest rates and also helps the students get familiar with key financial concepts like interest, percentages, and loan calculations.

The video was shared on Instagram with the caption, "Sharing my teaching practice on the banking system."

The creative lesson has earned praise for the teacher's efforts to focus on practical education.

Social media users said by moving beyond the traditional concept of books and lectures, the teacher has made financial concepts more engaging and easier to understand for the students.

A user wrote, “India needs these types of teaching.”

Another said, "Wow, that's what real education is. Great work, sir."

Many pointed out that practical methods in classrooms can make education fun. “If this type of teacher teaches, the future of children will be amazing,” read a comment.

Earlier, a chemistry teacher's unique approach to educate his students had gone viral. During a live session on edtech platform Physics Wallah, the teacher used his own body to explain a chemistry concept.

After facing difficulties with conventional visual methods, he got onto his hands and feet, placing his legs on a chair. He then lowered his head toward the ground. "Imagine my head represents the COOH group," the teacher explained as he stretched his legs.

The video had garnered nearly six lakh views on X.