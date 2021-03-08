Watch: Taapsee Pannu Says Appreciates Finance Minister's Tweet On Raids

New Delhi:
Actor Taapsee Pannu, who was recently raided by the Income Tax department, spoke to NDTV about the matter and said that if she has done anything wrong, it will come out. "I can't hide anything," Ms Pannu, 33, told NDTV. She also added that appreciated Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's tweet on the raids that said it was just procedure. The actor also added that she answered all questions of the IT officers and co-operated with them completely. Her friend and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap was also raided.
Here are the highlights of Taapsee Pannu's interview with NDTV:
- I answered all the questions asked by the Income tax officers.
- My family and I co-operated with the IT department.
- IT raids can be intimidating at the start.
- There is no way to confirm why I was raided.
- When IT raids happen, there is no option but to follow procedure.
- If there anything wrong it will come out, I can't hide anything.
- If I have done something wrong, I will serve the punishment.
- Media joined the dots and said Rs 5 crore receipts were mine. IT department did not say that Rs 5 crore receipts were found at Taapsee's house. I was wondering who is giving me Rs 5 crore. There were stories of me having a bungalow in Paris.
- On Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's tweet, Taapsee Pannu said that it was nice of her to say that it's a procedure not to sensationalise it.