Watch: Swara Bhasker In Tears As She Appeals To Cops To Stop JNU Mob

"There is a terror attack on JNU by goons," Swara Bhasker said in tears.

Actor Swara Bhasker, who is a graduate of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), tweeted a video message in which she is heard asking people to gather in large numbers at the campus gate to stop mob violence.

"Urgent appeal!!!! To all Delhiites PLS gather in large numbers outside the Main Gate of JNU campus on Baba Gangnath Marg.. to pressure the govt. & #DelhiPolice to stop the rampage by alleged ABVP masked goons on JNU campus. PLS PLS share to everyone in Delhi! 9pm on 5th. Jan," Swara Bhasker tweeted.

Urgent appeal!!!! To all Delhiites PLS gather in large numbers outside the Main Gate of JNU campus on Baba Gangnath Marg.. to pressure the govt. & #DelhiPolice to stop the rampage by alleged ABVP masked goons on JNU campus. PLS PLS share to everyone in Delhi! 9pm on 5th. Jan pic.twitter.com/IXgvvazoSn - Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) 5 January 2020

"There is a terror attack on JNU by goons who are allegedly ABVP and RSS backed goons, they have covered their faces... Videos show they are on a rampage inside hostels, they have attacked teachers, they are attacking students..." said Swara Bhasker.

Violence hit Delhi's prestigious JNU this evening as a group of masked goons entered the campus and went on a rampage, targeting students and teachers and vandalising property.

Several students have been injured, including the head of its students' union.

Eyewitnesses said the 50-odd goons entered the campus around 6.30 pm. Even around 9 pm, they were inside the campus. JNUSU tweeted that professors trying to protect the students were beaten up. "These are unknown ABVP goons, not all are students, they have covered their faces, and they are moving towards the hotels near the West Gate," the tweet read.