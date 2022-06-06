Watch: SUV Driver Argues With Biker On Delhi Road, Then This Happens

The police have taken cognisance of the incident and are investigating it.

A shocking video clip of a hit and run case in Delhi is going viral on social media. It shows a group of bikers riding on a Delhi road when they get into an argument with a man driving a Scorpio car. One of the bikers from the group recorded the entire incident where the car driver can be seen swerving his vehicle intentionally and hitting one of the bikers from the side. The biker loses control and falls off, hitting the divider on the road while the car speeds away.

The incident is from Sunday morning right below the Arjangarh metro station in the national capital. The biker who was hit has been identified as Shreyansh who is around 20 years old. He was returning to Delhi after a biking trip with his friends.

The police have taken cognisance of the incident and are investigating it.

A social media user Anurag R Iyer posted the video on Twitter tagging the Prime Minister's office, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and Delhi's Deputy Commissioner of Police claiming that the car drive "almost killed" a few of the bike riders.

"Please help us, the Scorpio Car driver almost killed a few of our riders and threatened to kill us by crushing us under the car.

This is not what we vote for or pay taxes for

no one was severely injured

Gears respect riders," he said.