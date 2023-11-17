Watch: Sunny Leone Performs Ganga Aarti In Varanasi

Actor Sunny Leone attends 'Ganga Aarti' in Varanasi.

Actor Sunny Leone paid a visit to the holy city of Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh for Ganga Aarti on Thursday.

In the video, shared by news agency ANI on X (formerly Twitter), the actress, dressed in a pink Anarkali, is seen performing the rituals. Sunny Leone was joined by actor Abhishek Singh. The two are currently busy promoting their song Third Party.

Sunny Leone has also shared a post on Instagram from her Varanasi trip. Expressing her gratitude, the actress said, "The most amazing experience in Varanasi was watching the Ganga Aarti. Thank you!! Abhishek Singh and T Series."

Third Party was released by the makers on November 15. It is sung and composed by Abhishek Singh. He has also written the lyrics.

You can listen to the track here:

Last month, Sunny Leone unveiled Mera Piya Ghar Aaya 2.0, which is a modern version of a classic track from the film Yaraana. Sung by Neeti Mohan and created by Enbee and Maya Govind, the composition is by Enbee and Anu Malik.

Sunny Leone is known for her work in films like Jism 2, Jackpot,Shootout at Wadala, and Ragini MMS 2.

Her latest release Kennedy, co-starring Rahul Bhat, has garnered positive reviews at film festivals.