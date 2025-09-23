Watch: Subhanshu Shukla Demonstrates How Astronauts Administer CPR In Space

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, India's first astronaut to visit the International Space Station (ISS) as part of the Axiom-4 mission, recently took to social media to share insights into how medical emergencies are dealt with in space. Mr Shukla stated that there were no ambulances or hospitals in space and that the astronauts are taught to be either a doctor, nurse or the support staff, depending on the situation.

"Medical emergencies in space are unlike anything on Earth. With no hospital around the corner, astronauts train to become their own doctors and nurses, relying on hours of rehearsal and a few ingenious techniques that can mean the difference between life and death," Mr Shukla wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Mr Shukla explained that once you are in space, it becomes clear that help is not coming, which means astronauts have to rehearse the medical emergencies nonstop.

"We rehearse nonstop. Our "patient" is usually a mannequin who goes into cardiac arrest over & over so we can practice CPR, mouth-to-mouth & firing up the AED to shock a heart back to rhythm," he said, sharing a video whilst administering CPR to a mannequin.

Mr Shukla compared giving CPR to someone as doing a "sort of zero-gravity upside-down wall push-up", owing to the challenges associated with the move.

"Doing CPR in space! It is not as simple as pushing down on someone's chest. In zero-G, you're both floating, so you can't press a chest down. So, you flip upside down, plant your feet firmly against the station's ceiling, and then push off with your legs while doing chest compressions."

There's no ambulance in space. No hospital. No ER. So how do astronauts survive medical emergencies? How we do CPR is going to blow your mind!!!!



'This is how you educate...'

As the post went viral, social media users lauded Mr Shukla for providing fascinating insights into space operations and helping educate the curious minds about the intricacies associated with space travel.

"Shuks is at it! This is how you educate the public and get people excited about space," said one user, while another added: "Wow! This is incredible!"

A third commented: "One of the best threads I read in recent days. Worth a bookmark. Thanks Shubhanshu."

Mr Shukla had to undergo extensive training for his three-week mission in space. His experience aboard the ISS is expected to help ISRO in its upcoming Gaganyaan programme.