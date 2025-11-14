Adolf Hitler most likely suffered from the genetic condition Kallmann Syndrome, according to researchers and documentary makers. The DNA testing of the Nazi dictator's blood also rejects the theory that Hitler had Jewish ancestry.

In a new documentary, "Hitler's DNA: Blueprint of a Dictator", which will be broadcast on Saturday, an international team of scientists and historians have confirmed suspicions surrounding his sexual development.

"Analysis of the DNA debunks this myth by showing that the Y chromosome data matches the DNA of Hitler's male line relative. If he had Jewish ancestry (through an outside relationship), that match wouldn't be there," the production company said.

Although popular World War II songs have mocked Hitler's anatomy, it is now established, as Kallmann Syndrome can manifest itself in undescended testicles and a micropenis.

"No one has ever really been able to explain why Hitler was so uncomfortable around women throughout his life, or why he probably never entered into intimate relations with women," said Alex Kay of the University of Potsdam.

"But now we know that he had Kallmann Syndrome, this could be the answer we've been looking for," he said.

According to the tests, it was highly likely that Hitler had Kallmann Syndrome and a predisposition to autism, schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. However, these conditions could not explain or excuse Hitler's warmongering or racist policies.

Over 50 million people are estimated to have died in World War II, including six million Jews were who were systematically murdered.

The testing was made possible after researchers obtained a sample of Hitler's blood from a piece of material taken from the sofa on which he shot himself.

Kallmann Syndrome often results in "low testosterone levels, undescended testicles and can result in a micropenis", Blink Films said.

Geneticist Turi King, known for identifying the remains of medieval king Richard III and who also worked on the project, said Hitler's genes put him in a category of people who were often sent to the gas chambers by the Nazis.

"Hitler's policies are completely around eugenics," said the expert in ancient and forensic DNA at the University of Bath in western England.

"If he had been able to look at his own DNA... he almost certainly would have sent himself," she said.

The two-part documentary is scheduled to begin on the UK's Channel 4 on Saturday.

