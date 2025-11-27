Adolf Hitler Is About To Win An Election In This Former German Colony

A Namibian politician, who shares his name with former Nazi leader Adolf Hitler, is set to win another local election in his home country. He represents the Ompundja constituency in the northern Oshana region and has held the seat since 2004.

Adolf Hitler Uunona, a member of the South West Africa People's Organisation (SWAPO) party, has been a popular local leader since first winning the seat in 2004, despite his controversial name reminding the world of the former German Chancellor who presided over the Holocaust.

Uunona, 59, has repeatedly clarified that he has no connection to the historical figure, saying, "My father gave me this name, but it does not mean I have Adolf Hitler's character or resemble that of Adolf Hitler of Germany," according to The NY Post.

In 2020, Uunona told German newspaper Bild that his father "probably didn't understand what Adolf Hitler stood for. As a child, I saw it as a totally normal name. Only as I grew up did I understand this man wanted to conquer the whole world. I have nothing to do with any of these things."

Uunona's wife calls him "Adolf", but in public, he usually leaves out "Hitler" from his name. Even so, he says he has no plans to change it. "It's on all my official documents. It's too late for that," he told the publication.

After winning the 2020 election with 85 per cent of the vote, Uunona told The Namibian, a local daily, that he tries to stay away from any connection to the infamous Adolf Hitler. He explained that he "didn't have a choice" in his name.

Namibia was once a German colony, so names such as Adolf are still fairly common in the country. In 2020, a car in Uunona's home region of Oshana was seen with the name "Adolf Hitler" and a Nazi swastika on its rear window. The leader claimed he had nothing to do with it.