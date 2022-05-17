Watch: Students Learn Hindi And Urdu At The Same Time In Bihar School

One of the teachers in the classroom can be seen teaching Hindi, while the other is teaching Urdu

A viral video has been doing the rounds on social media where two teachers in a Bihar school can be seen teaching children simultaneously in the same class room. The reason the video has gone viral, however, is the fact that the students were being taught two different subjects at the same time. One of the teachers in the classroom can be seen teaching Hindi, while the other is teaching Urdu - that too, on the same blackboard.

#WATCH | Bihar: Hindi & Urdu being taught on same blackboard in one classroom of a school in Katihar



Urdu Primary School was shifted to our school by Education Dept in 2017. Teachers teach both Hindi &Urdu in one classroom: Kumari Priyanka, Asst teacher of Adarsh ​​Middle School pic.twitter.com/ZdkPE0j7tW — ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2022

The classroom seems to also be in utter chaos as the children seem to be barely listening, while a senior looking teacher is seen trying to pacify them by banging a stick on her desk.

News agency ANI identified the Hindi teacher in the video as Kumari Priyanka. “The Urdu Primary School was shifted to our school by Education Dept in 2017. Teachers teach both Hindi and Urdu in one classroom," she told ANI. The teacher went on to further elaborate that Hindi is taught on one half of the same blackboard and Urdu is taught on the other side simultaneously by another teacher. "Our school does not have enough classrooms and this is the reason we teach students in a single room."

The school in question is Adarsh Middle School in Katihar, Bihar, and ANI got in touch with the District Education Officer, Kameshwar Gupta. When asked about the situation, he responded by saying, “If the enrollment of students in the Adarsh Middle School is less, then one room will be given to Urdu Primary School. It is not good if children of different classes are being taught on the same blackboard in the same room.”