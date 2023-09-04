Watch: State-Of-The-Art Media Centre Preps For G20 Summit

The high profile event will be held on September 9-10.

The 18th G20 Summit, to be held over the weekend at the newly built Bharat Mandapam, the IECC complex at Pragati Maidan, will welcome more than 25 heads of state and global institution leaders to the national capital.

As extensive arrangements are underway, The Ministry of External Affairs on Monday shared a glimpse of the International Media Centre in the ITPO Complex, which is set to host thousands of journalists and media persons from across the world.

Ministry Of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi shared the video on X and wrote, ''Here is a glance of the International Media Centre as it stands ready to welcome media persons for the upcoming G20 Summit. Watch as we take you on a walkthrough.''

The video shows workers giving the finishing touches to the International Media Centre at Bharat Mandapam, the venue of the Leaders' Summit.

The state-of-the-art centre boasts spacious halls, nine work zones, studios, four media briefing halls, six interview rooms, around 1,300 workstations, and open workspaces for journalists who will be covering the G20 Summit. There are also designated zones for Embassy Press officials and foreign officials. High-speed internet, an international broadcasting centre, lounges, recreational zones, media booths, live reporting positions, a help desk, medical room are the other facilities available at the centre.

Notably, Bharat Mandapam has been built at a cost of around ₹ 2,700 crore. It has a campus area of about 123 acres and will serve as the country's largest MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) destination.

US President Joe Biden, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, and French President Emmanuel Macron, among others, have confirmed their participation in the 18th G20 Summit.