On Camera, Sidhu Moose Wala Shooters Seen Waving Guns, Celebrating In Car

Sidhu Moose Wala's killers were seen flaunting their guns inside the car.

The killers of singer Sidhu Moose Wala are seen celebrating with their weapons, apparently after the crime, in a new video found on the phone of one of the shooters. The five men in a car, all of them smiling, are seen flaunting their guns at the camera as Punjabi music blared in the background.

The video emerged after the phone of the youngest of the shooters, Ankit Sirsa, was scanned. The video was posted on his now-deleted Instagram handle.

The 18-year-old, was arrested last night from a bus terminal in Delhi. He is a member of convicted gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang, the police said.

He has been described by the police as the "main shooter" in the murder.

Ankit Sirsa allegedly went closest to the singer and fired six bullets at him, Delhi police sources said. His associate Sachin Virmani has also been arrested.

Sidhu Moose Wala, a popular musician both in India and among Punjabi communities abroad, was shot dead in his car in Punjab on May 29

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, the main accused, has admitted to have been the mastermind in the murder, according to police.

The Delhi police's Special Cell arrested three men from Kutch in Gujarat and seized a cache of weaponry last month. Eight grenades, 9 electric detonators, 3 pistols and one assault rifle were recovered from the accused, the police said.

Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, a close aide of Lawrence Bishnoi had claimed responsibility for organising the singer's murder in a Facebook post.