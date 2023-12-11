Watch: Shivraj Chouhan Blesses Mohan Yadav, Who Replaced Him

Shvraj Chouhan greets Madhya Pradesh chief minister-designate Mohan Yadav

A bouquet was gifted, a hand went over the recipient's head and smiles were exchanged, completing an unofficial transfer of power from one chief minister (Shivraj Singh Chouhan) to the incoming Mohan Yadav, the new chief minister of Madhya Pradesh.

"I am a small worker of the party. I thank all of you, the state leadership and the central leadership. With your love and support, I will try to fulfil my responsibilities," said the chief minister-designate Mohan Yadav.

Mr Chouhan promptly tweeted his best wishes to his successor.

#WATCH | BJP leaders including Shivraj Singh Chouhan, congratulate party leader Mohan Yadav after he was named as the new Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh pic.twitter.com/xzC6aXceBZ — ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2023

"Hearty congratulations to hardworking fellow Shri @DrMohanYadav51 ji on being nominated as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh in the BJP Legislature Party meeting," said Mr Chouhan.

"I am confident that under the able guidance of respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, you will take Madhya Pradesh to new heights of progress and development and will create new records in the field of public welfare. Many congratulations and best wishes for this new responsibility!," added the outgoing leader.

The BJP, which won handsomely in the big heartland state, sprang a surprise on Monday afternoon when it decided to go with a relatively unknown face in Mohan Yadav, a three-time MLA and a minister in the previous Shivraj Chouhan government.

Mr Chouhan, 65, popularly known as "Mama (maternal uncle)", has been the state's longest serving chief minister. In the run-up to the polls, he was seen getting emotional during public events and rallies. At a rally in Budhni, Mr Chouhan had told women that they would miss a "brother like me" when he is not around.

Similarly, in Khargone, Shivraj Chouhan said he had no greed for any post and that he would be happy even if his bones and flesh come of use and do good to people.

Mr Yadav became MLA for the first time in 2013 from Ujjain Dakshin's seat. In the 2018 Madhya Pradesh polls, he was once again elected and became MLA from the Ujjain Dakshin seat. He won again in the just concluded polls.