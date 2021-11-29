Watch: Bridge Connecting Roads To Two Major Districts Collapses In UP

The bridge collapsed in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur.

A section of a two-kilometer-long bridge on the Ramganga river Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur collapsed after a pillar sank into the ground, days after the structure was repaired following a similar complaint.

There was no report of any casualty.

The bridge connects Moradabad-Budaun with the Jalalabad-Bareilly-Etawah state road and was recently repaired after a complaint about a pillar of it sinking into the ground, District Magistrate Inder Vikram Singh said.

The District Megistrate said that there was no traffic on the bridge on Monday morning.

One of its pillars sank following which a section of the bridge came to the ground, he said.

Immediately, the traffic was stopped and vehicles coming from Badaun-Moradabad were diverted via Amritpur and Farrukhabad.

#WATCH Portion of Kolaghat bridge on Ramganga river in Shahjahanpur collapsed last night; no casualty was reported pic.twitter.com/HofzMZNwwG — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 29, 2021

Along with this, a consent has been received from the government to build a pontoon bridge.

He said a team of engineers from the state Bridge Corporation has been sent for inspection and the construction of the pontoon bridge.

Kalan tehsil has been completely cut off from other parts of the district.

Now, people will have to cover a distance of 60 km to reach the district headquarters.