Watch: School Bus Topples Over In Floodwater In Uttarakhand

The school bus was washed away in Tanakpur in Champawat district of Uttarakhand.

A school bus was washed away in Uttarakhand today as it tried to move across a flooded road.

Shocking visuals of the incident, which took place in Tanakpur in Champawat district, showed the bus being toppled over by floodwaters.

There were no students in the bus, and its driver and conductor were safely evacuated, an official said.

"A school bus was washed away this morning. The driver was apparently at fault as the waterflow was not that strong that it will wash away a bus," Himanshu Kafaltia, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Tanakpur said.

Meanwhile, a cloudburst was reported today in neighbouring Himachal Pradesh, which led to the erosion of several small water canals, according to news agency ANI.

The cloudburst occurred in Shalkhar village. Some vehicles were buried and some houses were damaged, the District Emergency Operations Centre said.

With inputs from ANI