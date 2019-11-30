Watch: Russian Military Cadets Sing Hindi Patriotic Song "Ae Watan"

Moscow:

Russian military cadets sang famous Hindi patriotic song "Ae Watan" at an event in Moscow. The function was attended by the members of Indian Armed Forces.

In their military dresses, the cadets sing the song as they sway together in sync.

The lyrics of the popular song "Ae Watan" signify the love of the countrymen towards the nation.

The famous song, sung by Mohammad Rafi, is from the 1965 movie "Shaheed".

The video of the song is being widely-circulated on social media. "Great", "Awesome", "Jai Hind", "Salute", "Proud Moment", "Beautiful", "Goosebumps" are some of the comments on the viral video.

(With Inputs From ANI)

