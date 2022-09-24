Watch: RPF Officers Saves Man Stuck Between Platform And Moving Train

Picture shows the people and RPF Personnel gathering for the rescue of the man.

A video from Coimbatore has surfaced on social media that shows a timely response by RPF (Railway Protection Force) personnel which saved a man's life. The man was stuck in a gap between the railway platform and a moving train at Coimbatore railway station in Tamil Nadu on Friday.

The footage has been captured in the CCTV camera installed at the railway station and was posted on the official Twitter handle of RPF India on Friday. RPF Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Arunjit and lady head constable PP Mini are getting appreciated for their timely response and bravery.

Yet another story of Bravery and Courage !#Everydayheroes RPF ASI Arunjit & Lady HC P.P. Mini in utter disregard to their own safety,went beyond their call of duty to pull out a passenger back to platform when he got stuck in the gap between platform and train at Coimbatore stn. pic.twitter.com/thwVTt01kg — RPF INDIA (@RPF_INDIA) September 23, 2022

The CCTV footage shows that as soon as the man slipped and fell between the platform and the tracks, many people gathered to help the man.

Two of the Railway Protection Force's Personnel can also be seen rushing to the man's rescue by lifting him up on the platform's surface swiftly.

While sharing the post, RPF India wrote, "Yet another story of Bravery and Courage! Everyday heroes RPF ASI Arunjit & Lady HC P.P. Mini in utter disregard to their own safety, went beyond their call of duty to pull out a passenger back to platform when he got stuck in the gap between platform and train at Coimbatore stn."

Since being shared, the video has received over 5,000 views and hundreds of likes. Twitter users swamped the post's comment section with heartfelt remarks of gratitude for the RPF Officers who saved the man's life. The post has also been reshared by more than 900 users.

"Great Work towards Humanity. Well Done. Congratulations," wrote one user.

Another said, "These people are God to the stuck person. Salute and respect to them."

"Excellent job, salute to both of you," wrote a third user while sharing the video.