Watch: Red Fort, Qutub Minar Lit In Tricolor To Mark 1 Billion Jabs Feat

Delhi's Red Fort Lit in tricolour to celebrate India's 1 billion COVID-19 vaccination milestone.

Iconic monuments across the country are being lit up in the tricolour to celebrate India's milestone of administering more than 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses.

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) is lighting up 100 of its heritage monuments today in colours of the national flag to mark the landmark achievement.

"Archaeological Survey of India of Ministry of Culture is illuminating 100 monuments in Tricolour across the country as India achieved landmark milestone of administrating 100 crore Covid vaccinations in one of the world's largest and fastest vaccination drive," the Ministry of Culture said.

Photos and videos from different monuments such as Delhi's Qutub Minar, Red Fort and Humayun's Tomb, Hyderabad's Char Minar and Tripura's Bhubaneswari Temple were shared on social media websites.

Visuals showed the monuments bathed in the tricolour this evening as several people gathered around to take in the vibrant sights.

#WATCH | Delhi: Red Fort illuminated as part of Archaeological Survey of India's initiative to illuminate 100 monuments in Tricolour across the country as India achieves landmark milestone of administrating 100 crore COVID vaccination pic.twitter.com/KCJD0Y5tSR — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2021

The celebration is a tribute to health professionals, frontline workers, scientists, vaccine manufacturers and the citizens of the country who bravely fought the pandemic, officials said.

Some other UNESCO World Heritage Sites that are being lit up include Tughlaqabad Fort, Purana Qila, Fatehpur Sikri Agra, Ramappa Temple, Hampi, Dholavira (Gujarat), ancient Leh Palace; Currency Building and Metcalf Hall in Kolkata; Khajuraho temples (Madhya Pradesh), and Golconda Fort in Hyderabad.

India reached the one billion COVID-19 vaccinations milestone this morning. The government wants all of India's 944 million adults to get vaccinated this year. Three-quarters of adults in the country of 1.3 billion people have had one shot and around 30 percent are fully vaccinated, the government said.