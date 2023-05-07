Watch: Rahul Gandhi's Impromptu Scooter Ride With Bengaluru Delivery Agent

A video showing the Congress leader riding on a scooter has been shared online.

Congress supporters in Bengaluru were in for a surprise on Sunday when senior leader Rahul Gandhi hopped on a delivery agent's scooter and rode pillion while campaigning for the party ahead of the Karnataka elections.

A video showing the Congress leader riding on the scooter has been shared online. In the clip, Mr Gandhi can be seen swarmed by a crowd of supporters as he greets and waves at them. The leader also stops to console a young boy who was seen crying in the crowd. The leader is seen comforting the child as a delivery agent parks his scooter near him.

Mr Gandhi quickly puts on a helmet and sits behind the delivery agent and the duo slowly ride away from the crowd of supporters. The Congress leader reportedly rode the scooter for nearly two km to reach his hotel.

While the reason behind Mr Gandhi's impromptu scooter ride is unknown, this is not the first time the leader has chosen this unique style to connect with his supporters.

Since launching the Bharat Jodo Yatra, the leader has intensified his attempts to personally reach out to the masses and interact with common people usually through spontaneous visits and public meetings.

Last month, the former Congress chief visited an old Delhi market and treated himself to popular dishes of the area during Ramzan.

On Friday, the Congress leader visited a Delhi University men's hostel to talk to students about the issues faced by them and also had lunch there.

With just four days left for the Karnataka polls, all parties have stepped up campaigning in the state in an attempt to attract voters.

Mr Gandhi is also scheduled to hold public meetings across Bengaluru today.