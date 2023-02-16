Watch: Rahul Gandhi Hits Ski Slopes On 'Perfect Vacation' In Gulmarg

Last month, Rahul Gandhi concluded the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi was seen gliding through the slopes of Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday as he begins a two-day personal visit. "As a reward, Rahul Ji treating himself to a perfect vacation in Gulmarg after successful Bharat Jodo Yatra," a video shared on Twitter was captioned.

Flanked by instructors on either side, Mr Gandhi was seen slaloming on the pristine slope at Gulmarg skiing resort as the instructor filming the video encouraged him.

Yesterday, pictures of Rahul Gandhi in northern Kashmir were shared widely as he stopped for a brief period in Tangmarg town while on his way to Gulmarg skiing resort. He was also seen getting ready to ski in Affarwat.

The former Congress president refused to take questions from the media. "Namaskar" was all he said when he was asked to comment. Before heading downhill, the Congress leader posed for selfies with an excited bunch of tourists, giving a tough time to his security personnel.

Pradesh Congress Committee sources said Mr Gandhi is on a personal visit and is likely to attend a private function in the valley.

Last month, Rahul Gandhi concluded the Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, after covering 3,970 km in 12 states, and two Union territories. He held over 100 corner meetings, and 13 press conferences during the yatra.