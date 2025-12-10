Watch: Python Revived With CPR After Head Injury In Gujarat

A python was rescued in Gujarat after the combined efforts of the Forest Department and a Dediapada-based animal welfare activist from the organisation called Jivdaya Premi.

The incident was reported from a village in Narmada district on Tuesday.

According to officials, the python had become unconscious after sustaining a head injury. Animal welfare activist Bhavinbhai Vasava managed to save the reptile's life by performing CPR. In the video of the rescue, Vasava can be seen inserting a short, hollow rod into the snake's mouth and administering CPR through it.

The team from the Forest Department and the animal welfare activist then safely released the python back into the jungle.

This is the second such incident reported in Gujarat this month. Earlier, a wildlife rescuer in Valsad successfully revived a snake with mouth-to-mouth CPR after it suffered an electric shock. The snake had climbed a three-phase power line, likely in search of prey, and was electrocuted, causing it to fall nearly 15 feet to the ground and lose consciousness.

Mukesh Vayad, who has a decade of experience and training from a local snake research institute, arrived at the scene after locals contacted him. He found the snake motionless and without a response. He performed mouth-to-mouth resuscitation and tapped its heart area at intervals for nearly 30 minutes.

After about half an hour of persistent effort, the snake began to show signs of respiration and movement. It was later released into a nearby forest area after a full recovery.

Cardiopulmonary resuscitation, popularly known as CPR, is an emergency procedure that is performed when someone's heartbeat or breathing stops. Giving CPR on time can increase the chance of survival two or sometimes even three times. CPR can be given to an individual when they collapse, don't respond, aren't breathing and don't have a pulse. This procedure can restore the functionality of the heart and/or keep their blood circulating.