Watch: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's Garba At Gujarat Event

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann does the 'Garba' at a 'Navratri' function in Rajkot, Gujarat

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann joined in the Navratri festivities in Gujarat last night. In a video that went viral on social media, the Chief Minister can be seen matching vibes with the Garba tune with his impromptu dance moves at a public function in Rajkot.

With the audience cheering him on and urging him for some Bhangra moves as well, Mr Mann can be seen happily obliging the crowd in the second half of the video.

Navratri is the annual Hindu festival in which Goddess Durga is worshipped over nine nights, with Garba being the signature dance form of Gujarat, just like the Bhangra is typically associated with Punjab.

Earlier yesterday, another video went viral on social media in which AAP Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha could be seen breaking into Garba moves along with others at another public function in Vadodara.

With assembly elections scheduled to be held in Gujarat later this year, many of the top AAP leaders, including Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, have dug their heels in the state and have been conducting mass social-contact programmes in the poll-bound state for the last several months.