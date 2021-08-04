Watch: PM Modi's Question Had This Dentist-Turned-Cop In Splits

Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks to dentist-turned-Indian Police Service officer Dr Navjot Simi.

From wearing a white coat as a dentist to now coming to the rescue as a cop in a Khaki uniform, Dr Navjot Simi from Punjab is all set to inspire women to follow their dreams.

The doctor-turned-Indian Police Service (IPS) officer shared her story with Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week who was quick to encourage her and impart some words of wisdom.

Using his knack for wordplay, PM Modi asked her in Hindi: "Desh ke dushmano ke daant khatte karne ka rasta kyu chuna? (Why did you decide to choose the path of defeating the enemy?)"

The prime minister made the comment while interacting with IPS probationers at the Hyderabad-based Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy -- a police training institution -- on Saturday.

A video was shared on Instagram by Dr Simi from her interaction with the PM.

"You had taken up the responsibility of giving relief to people from toothaches... then why did you choose the path of defeating the enemy?" he asked Dr Simi, a resident of Punjab's Gurdaspur who has been posted in the Bihar cadre.

She laughed and replied: "I have been working in civil services since a long time... A doctor's work and a police official's duty is to take away the pain of people, so I thought this is a bigger platform to work in service of others."

While sharing the video, Dr Simi wrote: "Grateful for the interaction with the Hon'ble Prime Minister of India. Your guidance and advice for a more futuristic and compassionate policing is invaluable to us. We will work among the people and do our best to address their problems and march towards a 'New India'."

PM Modi said that she will inspire a new generation of "daughters" by joining the police force and asked her about her experience during the police training.

Dr Simi said she had interacted with a batch of women constables during her training who sounded "highly motivated", which in itself was a joyful experience.

"Whenever I go ahead in my field, I will do something for women... for their education," she added.

PM Modi lauded her courage and said: "I believe you will reach great heights with such inspiration and will be successful in making the police force more inclusive and sensitive."