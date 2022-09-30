Watch: President's Bodyguards Skydive As Regiment Completes 250 Years

Soldiers of the President's Bodyguards regiment during a skydiving exercise

The President's Bodyguards regiment has completed 250 years. On this big milestone, paratroopers of the regiment skydived from an aircraft over the Malpura drop zone in Agra.

"All the paratroopers underwent a low-altitude, static-line jump," news agency ANI reported quoting army officials.

A detachment of the President's Bodyguard regiment remains permanently deployed at Siachen Glacier, the world's highest battlefield.

#WATCH | Celebrating 250 years of their raising, President's Bodyguards regiment paratroopers carried out training on 28-29 Sep 2022 at Malpura dropping zone, Agra wherein all paratroopers underwent a low altitude, static line jump: Indian Army officials



(Video: Indian Army) pic.twitter.com/Q1HpOiADIl — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2022

The President's Bodyguard, raised in 1773, is the senior most regiment of the Indian Army. It is a regiment carrying out ceremonial duties for the President of India.

The personnel are excellent equestrians, capable tank men and paratroopers.

After Independence, the President's Bodyguards have seen action in several areas. In 1962, its armoured cars were deployed for the defence of Ladakh's Chushul at heights of over 14,000 feet.

The regiment saw action in Operation Ablaze in 1965 in the western theatre, with the Indian Peace Keeping Force in Sri Lanka in 1988-1989 and with the Indian United Nations Contingents in Somalia, Angola and Sierra Leone.

With inputs from ANI