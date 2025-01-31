Watch: PM Modi Stops BJP Leader From Bowing, Touches His Feet 3 Times

Prime Minister Narendra Modi touched BJP leader Ravinder Singh Negi's feet three times after the latter made a similar gesture during a public rally in Delhi this week.

The heartfelt moment came at a poll rally in North-East Delhi on Wednesday, days ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in the national capital.

A video that has gone viral shows Mr Negi, the BJP's Patparganj candidate, approaching PM Modi and attempting to touch his feet. PM Modi, however, immediately stops him and reciprocates by touching his feet thrice.

#ElectionsWithNDTV | PM Modi touches BJP leader Ravinder Negi's feet 3 times. He is also contesting the upcoming #DelhiElections from Patparganj pic.twitter.com/sxGXYn1Hka — NDTV (@ndtv) January 30, 2025

After Mr Negi, BJP's Vishwas Nagar candidate, Om Prakash Sharma, also bowed to touch PM Modi's feet but was stopped midway.

This was not the first time that the Prime Minister has reciprocated and touched the feet of those who touched his at public events.

Ravinder Singh Negi up against Avadh Ojha

Ravinder Singh Negi is up against civil aspirant coach Avadh Ojha, who is contesting on an AAP ticket from the Patparganj seat, and Congress candidate Anil Chaudhary.

The seat was earlier won thrice by AAP leader and former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who is contesting from Jangpura in the 2025 Delhi assembly elections.

Mr Negi is currently the BJP councillor from the Vinod Nagar (East) constituency.

PM Modi attacks AAP, Congress

During the rally, Prime Minister Modi attacked the AAP and the Congress.

Thanking the massive gathering, he said, "This sight reflects the mood of Delhi and the message of its mandate. Delhi is changing. Fake promises will no longer work. The loot and lies will not continue. The people of Delhi want a double-engine BJP government that ensures both the welfare of the poor and the development of the city."

He promised to bring relief to Delhi's residents by addressing key issues.

"Delhi wants a government that builds homes for the poor, modernises the city, ensures water supply to every household, and frees them from tanker mafias. That is why the entire Delhi is today saying, 'AAPda jaayegi, BJP aayegi' (AAPda will go, BJP will come)," he said in a dig at former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP.

Delhi will go to assembly polls on February 5 and the results will be announced on February 8.