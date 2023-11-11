Watch: PM Modi Comforts Madiga Leader Who Got Emotional At His Telangana Rally

The PM was seen talking to the MRPS leader on the stage, where Madiga broke into tears

Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS) leader Manda Krishna Madiga got emotional on the stage in Hyderabad, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived on Saturday to address a public rally. Manda Krishna Madiga shared the stage with PM Modi in Hyderabad's Secunderabad on Saturday.

𝐀𝐧 𝐞𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫!



PM Modi comforts Madiga Reservation Porata Samiti Chief, Manda Krishna Madiga, who got emotional during a public rally in Secunderabad, Telangana pic.twitter.com/iZUiBPUXHO — BJP (@BJP4India) November 11, 2023

PM Modi was present there to address the rally being organised by the Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi, a community organisation of Madigas, one of the biggest constituents of scheduled castes in Telugu states.

Thank you Hyderabad.



Today's public meeting will remain etched in my memory. The affection from my Dalit sisters and brothers, my Madiga sisters and brothers is tremendous.



I salute my brother Manda Krishna Madiga for his efforts towards empowering people.



Some glimpses… pic.twitter.com/OLrXlkIOEK — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 11, 2023

Today's rally is considered politically significant as MRPS wields clout over Madigas, a Dalit community with a sizeable population historically occupied by leather workers and manual scavengers.

Since 2013, PM Modi has closely interacted with Manda Krishna Madiga, whose organisation MRPS has been demanding internal reservations within the Scheduled Caste (SC) category.

Following a meeting held with Manda Krishna, the BJP, in its 2014 manifesto, promised internal reservations.

The MRPS was established in July 1994 in Edumudi village, Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh, under the leadership of Manda Krishna Madiga and others, with the aim of implementing internal reservations.

