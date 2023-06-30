Watch: PM Modi Takes Metro With Students To Visit Delhi University

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the Delhi Metro today to attend the centenary celebrations of Delhi University. PM Modi has been invited as the chief guest at the closing ceremony of DU centenary celebrations, which were launched on May 1, 2022 on the occasion of the university's foundation day.

Videos onboard the metro showed PM Modi sitting in the metro as a common passenger and interacting with people sitting beside him.

"Happy to have youngsters as my co-passengers," the PM tweeted, sharing a few pictures of his interaction with students inside the metro coach.

On the way to the DU programme by the Delhi Metro. Happy to have youngsters as my co-passengers. pic.twitter.com/G9pwsC0BQK — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 30, 2023

Earlier in the day, PM Modi wrote on Twitter: "Looking forward to joining the University of Delhi's centenary celebrations at 11 AM tomorrow, 30th June. As a premier centre of learning, DU has been nurturing talent and fostering intellectual growth for a century. Congratulations to the DU fraternity on this milestone.

During the programme, Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of the Delhi University Computer Centre and the building of the Faculty of Technology and the academic block which will be built in the North Campus of the University.

Delhi University (DU) was founded in 1922 through an Act of the Central Legislative Assembly and is recognised as an Institute of Eminence by the University Grants Commission.

No black dresses, compulsory attendance, suspension of classes between 10 am to 12 pm are among the guidelines issued by Delhi University colleges for the live telecast of the varsity's centenary celebrations to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Hansraj College, Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College and Zakir Husain Delhi College have made it compulsory for students and faculty to attend the live telecast of the event.

Several other colleges of the varsity, however, maintained that they have only "requested" the students and faculty to attend the event and that there is no attendance for the same, according to news agency PTI.

The Delhi University administration also clarified that they have not made attendance compulsory, adding the live telecast is being arranged so that those who cannot make it to the event can watch the same. Registrar Vikas Gupta said the varsity has not issued any order about compulsory attendance.