Watch: PM Modi's Unseen Moments With World Leaders In Japan

A behind-the-scenes wrap of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the G-7 meet released on Sunday captured several key moments from the summit, especially his interaction with other world leaders. PM Modi arrived in Japan on Friday for the annual summit of the G7 grouping and the third in-person Quad leaders' meeting.

The video shows him interacting with massive crowds of Indians in Hiroshima who had gathered at a hotel to meet him. Members of the Indian community had said they were "extremely excited" to have the Prime Minister among them.

PM Modi was also seen interacting individually with world leaders such as US President Joe Biden, Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, and Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

The video also highlights the meeting of the Quad group leaders when they delivered a thinly veiled swipe at Beijing's behaviour Saturday at a summit in Hiroshima.

"We strongly oppose destabilizing or unilateral actions that seek to change the status quo by force or coercion," the statement said, using diplomatic language that appeared to refer to China's economic tactics to gain leverage over poorer countries and also its military expansion in the Pacific.

Other leaders that PM Modi interacted with on the sidelines of the G7 Summit included UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Rishi Sunak and PM Modi discussed the India-UK free trade agreement, innovation, and science along with the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

In the first in-person meeting with President Zelensky since the Russian offensive, PM Modi assured him that India "and I personally, would definitely do whatever is in our capacity to resolve this situation".

Today, PM Modi arrived in Papua New Guinea where he will host the third summit of the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) on Monday with Prime Minister James Marape. As a gesture of respect, PM Marape touched PM Modi's feet while welcoming him to the Pacific Island nation.

In the third and final leg of the trip, PM Modi will visit Australia from May 22 to 24 where he will hold a bilateral meeting to take stock of ties between the nations. He will also interact with Australian CEOs, business leaders and members of the Indian community.