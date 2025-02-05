Watch: PM Modi's Boat Ride With Yogi Adityanath At Maha Kumbh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today took a boat ride to Sangam in Prayagraj to attend the Maha Kumbh Mela, accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The Prime Minister was seen waving at thousands of devotees attending the festival.

Maha Kumbh, which began on January 13, is the world's largest spiritual gathering. It will continue until February 26, 2025. Millions of devotees from across the globe have been attending the festival, participating in rituals, prayers, and religious discourses.

The Prime Minister's visit comes weeks after he inaugurated 167 development projects worth Rs 5,500 crore in Prayagraj on December 13. The Maha Kumbh is receiving similar attention, with large-scale investments in roads, sanitation, security, and digital services.

Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyal Wangchuk also visited Prayagraj for Maha Kumbh 2025. Accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Bhutanese monarch participated in several spiritual activities, visited the Lete Hanuman Mandir, and explored the Digital Mahakumbh Experience Centre.

"His Majesty King Jigme Khesar Namgyal Wangchuk Ji of Bhutan today visited the 'Digital Mahakumbh Experience Centre' in Prayagraj, the holy symbol of spirituality and modernity, Maha Kumbh-2025, and observed the divine, grand and digital form of Mahakumbh," Mr Adityanath wrote on X.

The Bhutanese King also visited Shri Akshayvat Ji, a revered banyan tree in Prayagraj believed to be indestructible and sacred in Hindu mythology.