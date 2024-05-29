Watch: PM Modi Stops Speech, Asks His Doctors To Treat Journalist Who Fainted At Rally

PM Modi asked the crowd to create space for the man to allow the flow of air

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today stopped mid-speech in Odisha's Baraiapda and asked his medical team to attend to a man who fainted at the rally due to the heat and humidity.

The man, identified as Dolagovinda Barik, a television journalist, was later taken to a hospital.

The maximum temperature in Baripada on Wednesday was 39.5 degrees Celsius while humidity was 83%, according to the Met Department.

After seeing the man fainting, PM Modi stopped his speech and asked the crowd to create space for him to allow the flow of air.

The PM's doctors provided first aid to Mr Barik and shifted him to the district headquarters hospital.

He later recovered after being treated in the special ward for heat wave patients, a doctor attending to him said.

Mr Barik thanked the Prime Minister for the gesture and said, "Suddenly I could not see anything and fainted. I have not heard the PM asking his doctors to treat me. Later people told me that Modi ji was worried about my condition."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)