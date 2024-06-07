Watch: PM Modi, Chirag Paswan Share A Candid Moment At NDA Meeting

Chirag Paswan said the people of India have full faith in PM Modi.

LJP (Ram Vilas) chief and NDA partner Chirag Paswan shared a candid moment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the alliance's parliamentary party meeting today. After declaring his support for PM Modi at the meeting, he walked up to him, shook his hand and hugged him, while the Prime Minister responded with a pat on his head.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi and LJP (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan share a candid moment at the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting. pic.twitter.com/Uy3TLSzuX0 — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2024

Mr Paswan is the son of former Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan. Speaking at the NDA meeting, he congratulated PM Modi and credited him for the National Democratic (NDA)'s victory in the Lok Sabha elections.

"The credit for this goes to you. It was that willpower that helped in recording such a massive victory in history. It was not a normal thing that NDA kept getting such a big victory under the leadership of the Prime Minister for the third time in a row," said the LJP (Ram Vilas) chief.

He said the people of India have full faith in the Prime Minister. "Because of you, today in front of the world we can proudly say that India has become the fifth-largest economy of the country," he added.

The BJP-led NDA comprises the Janata Dal-United, Telugu Desam Party, Jana Sena Party, Janata Dal Secular, Shiv Sena, National Congress Party, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Rashtriya Lok Dal, and others.

The BJP, which fell short of the 272-halfway mark in the recent elections, needs the support of these allies to return to power for a third term. The NDA currently has 293 seats as against the INDIA's 232 seats.