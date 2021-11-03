Watch: PM Modi Beats Drum In Meet With Indian Community In Scotland

PM Modi played the drums with members of the Indian community who greeted him in Glasgow.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday played the drums and interacted with several members of the Indian community in Scotland who had gathered to bid him farewell prior to his departure for India, following his two-day visit to Glasgow for the United Nations' COP26 World Leaders' Summit on climate change.

As PM Modi departed for the airport, he was greeted by a the sound of rhythmic drumming and enthusiastic cheers, as a huge crowd of people -- many dressed in traditional Indian attire and turbans -- gathered to bid him adieu before he left for India.

In addition to shaking hands and greeting several members of the community, PM Modi joined in on the festivities and played the drums for a few beats alongside the drummers, who cheered him on.

PM Modi also interacted with several families in the crowd, affectionately patting some of the children on the head and reaching out to shake hands with some of the younger kids in the group.

#WATCH PM Modi plays the drums along with members of the Indian community gathered to bid him goodbye before his departure for India from Glasgow, Scotland



During PM Modi's visit to Glasgow for the UN COP26 Summit, he announced India's commitments to climate action, including ambitious targets to attain net-zero emissions by 2070 as well as to meet 50 per cent of the country's energy requirements through renewable energy by 2030.

He also held several bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the COP26 Summit with his counterparts from the UK, Israel, Nepal, Italy, and France, among others, during his stay.

Earlier on Saturday and Sunday, PM Modi had participated in the G20 summit in Rome.