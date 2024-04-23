Watch: Divers Retrieve Pistol From River In Salman Khan House Firing Case

In a video shared by the police, a diver emerges from the river with one of the guns.

Two pistols used by shooters to fire at the Mumbai home of Bollywood actor Salman Khan were recovered from a river in Gujarat, police said on Tuesday. Divers also found three magazines and 13 cartridges from the Tapi river in Surat.

The shooters -- Vicky Gupta, 24, and Sagar Pal, 21 -- who fired five rounds at the actor's Galaxy Apartment home in Bandra on the morning of April 14 were arrested from Gujarat last week. They were allegedly receiving instructions from jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his brother Anmol, police said.

In a video shared by the police, a diver is seen emerging from the river with one of the guns and a magazine in his hand. While only one gun was used, police said Gupta and Pal were given one gun each to carry out the shooting. Pal allegedly fired the gun while Gupta was riding the motorbike they were on, they said.

Last week, the police had named Bishnoi, who is lodged in the Sabarmati central prison in Gujarat in another case, and his brother who is believed to be in Canada or the US as "wanted accused" in the case. A social media post, created in the name of Anmol Bishnoi, taking responsibility for the attack, surfaced after the shooting.

According to police sources, the shooters were allegedly paid Rs 1 lakh to carry out the attack to scare the Bollywood actor but not to injure him. Before the attack, the two also conducted a 'recce' of Mr Khan's farmhouse in Panvel. The accused purchased multiple SIM cards and frequently changed them across different locations.

A case of attempt to murder and criminal intimidation has been filed by the Mumbai Crime Branch.

The police is also set to record Mr Khan's statement as a witness in the case.