Watch: Pet Dog Scares Off Leopard Outside Home In Maharashtra Town

A leopard, who tried to attack a dog sleeping outside a house, was scared away by the pet animal in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar. The whole incident was captured by a CCTV camera outside the home and has gone viral on social media.

Maharashtra: A dog scared away a leopard that entered the rural area of Rahuri taluka in Ahmednagar.



(Video Source: Forest Department) pic.twitter.com/NkhLcZWmNy — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2023

The video, which has gathered over 400,000 views on Twitter so far, shows the pet dog sleeping in a corner at entrance of a house in Ahmednagar's Rahuri town at night. Moments later, a leopard appears on the scene and quietly makes it way towards the dog. As the leopard attempts to pounce, the dog swiftly gets up and begins barking at the big cat.

Even as the leopard has the dog cornered, it continues to howl at the predator. Soon, the leopard begins to retreat as the dog's barks grow louder. Startled, the leopard backs off and quickly runs away.

Twitter users praised the dog's valiant effort at protecting itself and guarding the house. "The leopard got startled & left," one Twitter user claimed.

In a similar incident last month, a leopard creeped up on a sleeping man and his pet dog in Maharashtra and attacked the animal before running away with the dog in his mouth.