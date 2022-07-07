Watch: Parking Dispute Turns Violent In Jalandhar, Chairs, Helmets Used

The scene at Jalandhar hospital after the parking dispute.

A minor parking dispute turned the parking lot of a hospital in Jalandhar into a battlezone. The incident took place in the Rama Mandi area on Tuesday night, according to the police.

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. It shows around 10 people hitting each other with chairs, wooden sticks, helmets, etc.

According to the police, the dispute began after an argument between a man and the parking attendant. The attendant had asked the man - relative of a patient - not to park his two-wheeler at a particular place.

This angered the man who started abusing the attendant. The argument soon snowballed into fistfights, with locals and patient's relatives joining in.

Rana Mandi Statin House Officer (SHO) Navdeep Singh told reporters that the man had come to the hospital to meet the family of a relative who died after a road accident.

When the man arrived, he parked his motorcycle in the parking lot and went to meet to family. After coming back, he picked up his bike and that's where the argument started, Mr Singh said.

The person who died was a resident of Adampur and was referred to the hospital in Jalandhar after sustaining injuries in a road accident, the police said.

The police have launched an investigation. The hospital, meanwhile, has refused to comment on the issue.