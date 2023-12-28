Watch: Panic At Uttarakhand Court After Wild Elephant Enters Compound

Videos of the incident are now viral on social media.

A court in Uttarakhand's Haridwar erupted into chaos when a wild elephant rammed down its gate and wandered into its premises on Wednesday. The incident took place at the district and sessions court in Haridwar's Roshanabad area.

The massive animal, believed to have snuck out of the nearby Rajaji Tiger Reserve, created chaos as it traversed the district magistrate's office and the court premises. Eyewitnesses reported that the elephant broke through gates and even damaged a wall during its unexpected visit.

Videos of the incident, now viral on social media, show the elephant bringing down the main gate of the court before entering its premises and sauntering around.

Authorities were quick to respond to the unusual situation. Upon receiving information about the elephant's presence, personnel from the forest department rushed to the scene. The forest department officials employed tactics such as firing shots in the air to scare the animal away, guiding it towards the Rajaji Tiger Reserve.

