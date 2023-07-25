Watch: Over 200 Cars Submerged In Greater Noida As Hindon Overflows

The video was shot near Ecotech-3 in Greater Noida.

In a shocking video that has gone viral, over 200 cars are seen submerged up to their roofs in an open ground in Greater Noida because of a rise in the water level of the Hindon river.

The video, which was shot near Ecotech-3 in Greater Noida, shows row after row of parked white cars, with the water just inches from their roofs.

As the water level in the Hindon rose, several people were evacuated from their houses close to the river on Saturday. The affected areas included Ecotech and Chhijarsi in Noida Sector 63.

Noida and other parts of the National Capital region witnessed light to moderate rainfall in the early hours today. As of noon today, the Yamuna river continued to flow slightly above the danger mark of 205.33 metres. The level at noon was 205.4 metres. The Hindon river is a tributary of the Yamuna.

"For Delhi, we don't have a significant rainfall warning but we can continue to expect high moisture and high temperature. Delhi also may get light to moderate rain. We don't have any warning for Delhi but some rain will start from the night of July 25," RK Jenamani, a scientist from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The IMD has issued alerts for Maharashtra, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The weather forecaster said heavy to very-heavy rainfall is continuing in the Saurashtra-Kutch region, Madhya Maharashtra, Goa and coastal Karnataka. The flood situation in Gujarat is likely to improve as rainfall has reduced in the state over the past 24 hours, the ANI report stated.