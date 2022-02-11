Watch: NDTV Asked Union Minister About Son's Bail In Farmers' Killing Case

Ajay Mishra is a Minister of State for Home in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government

Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni smiled to cameras and said nothing when asked about a court granting bail to his son Ashish Mishra, who is accused of running over farmers in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri in October.

Ajay Mishra was in Lakhimpur when NDTV asked him to respond to opposition attacks over bail for his murder-accused son in the middle of the Uttar Pradesh election.

The Minister smiled, got into his car and drove off.

Tried asking @ajaymishrteni about the propriety of his son getting bail . He did not answer . Kept smiling … pic.twitter.com/ELC124X14e — Alok Pandey (@alok_pandey) February 11, 2022

Ajay Mishra is a Minister of State for Home in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government and has remained so despite opposition calls for his removal over the allegations against his son.

He is believed to be one of the most influential leaders of the BJP in Uttar Pradesh, especially in Lakhimpur, which is in the region bordering Nepal.

Ashish Mishra was granted bail yesterday by the Allahabad High Court, which rejected the police investigation and questioned some of the charges against him.

On October 3, protesting farmers were on a march against the minister's visit to the area for an event when his convoy crashed into them.

In videos that caused horror and outrage, an SUV was seen crushing farmers without breaking speed. Ashish Mishra was allegedly driving the SUV, though both he and his father have denied it.

Four farmers and a journalist were run over. Violence broke out right after this, as protesters chased those in the BJP convoy and beat them. Three more, including two BJP workers, were killed.

Ashish Mishra was arrested days after the incident, and only after the Supreme Court stepped in and berated the police and UP administration over its slow response.