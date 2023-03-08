Watch: Navy Helicopter Deploys Floating Device After Emergency Landing Off Mumbai Coast

Footage has surfaced of the Navy's Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) that made an emergency landing today off the Mumbai coast.

In the video, the chopper appears to be intact and efforts were made to salvage it.

The 'Dhruv' helicopter deployed its emergency floating device which helped it to stay buoyant after making contact with water.

In the video, the chopper appears to be intact and efforts were made to salvage it. Three crew members in the helicopter were safely rescued.

The incident took place when the helicopter, which was on a routine sortie off Mumbai, ditched close to the coast. Immediate Search and Rescue ensured the safe recovery of the crew by naval patrol craft.

Officials said that the helicopter experienced a sudden loss of power during a sortie over the Arabian Sea, which resulted in a rapid loss of height.

An inquiry has been ordered into the incident.

