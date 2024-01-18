Watch: Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar Performs Push-Ups With NDA Cadets

Admiral R Hari Kumar took charge as the Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) in 2021.

A video of Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral R Hari Kumar doing push-ups with cadets from the Juliet Squadron of the National Defence Academy (NDA) has surfaced online. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the official handle of the Indian Navy shared the clip capturing Adimral's visit to his alma mater on Wednesday. The 61-year-old joined the celebrations of the squadron's victory of the Champion Chiefs of Staff Banner. "An exhilarating moment as #CNS joined the enthusiastic cadets marking their triumph with traditional push-ups," the caption of the post read.

Watch the video below:

Adm R Hari Kumar #CNS, visited his alma mater, the Juliet Squadron of #NationalDefenceAcademy & joined the celebrations of winning the Champion Chiefs of Staff Banner. An exhilarating moment as #CNS joined the enthusiastic cadets marking their triumph with traditional push-ups.… pic.twitter.com/lDnuWjP4tg — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) January 17, 2024

The short clip shows the cadets enthusiastically doing push-ups with the Admiral. It also shows CNS Kumar competing with other officers.

The official account of the Indian Navy shared the video on Wednesday and since then the post has accumulated more than 72,000 views and over 1,800 likes. It also amassed numerous comments, showcasing the viral enthusiasm surrounding the event.

"The cadets have been left with a tale of a lifetime. When CNS visited the squadron," wrote one user. "Awesome fitness at such age and high pressure job and responsibility - proud of Indian Navy and CNS," commented another.

"Awesome gesture, Sir ! Salute to the senior Jaguars !! Hopefully, some day Jaguars will be able to match the "Lions", rulers of the jungle called The Academy," said a third. "They make it look so easy," wrote another.

Also Read | Mamaearth's Ghazal Alagh Compares Aerial Shot Of Mumbai-Nashik With Maldives, Internet Divided

Admiral R Hari Kumar took charge as the Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) in 2021. He succeeded Admiral KB Singh who superannuated after a 30-month tenure.

Born on April 12, 1962, Admiral R Hari Kumar was commissioned on January 1, 1983, into the Executive Branch of the Indian Navy. During his long and distinguished service spanning nearly 39 years, he has served in a variety of Command, Staff and Instructional appointments. His Sea Command includes INS Nishank, Missile Corvette, INS Kora and Guided Missile Destroyer INS Ranvir. He also commanded the Indian Navy's Aircraft Carrier INS Viraat.

He served as Fleet Operations Officer of the Western Fleet. He has undergone courses at the Naval War College, US, Army War College, Mhow and Royal College of Defence Studies, UK.