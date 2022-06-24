Watch: Marathi Actor, Arrested For Post On Sharad Pawar, Leaves Jail

The 29-year-old actor is currently facing over 20 FIRs regarding the Facebook post

Marathi actor Ketaki Chitale, who was arrested last month for allegedly sharing an objectionable post about Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar walked out of Thane jail yesterday after she was granted bail by a district court.

District judge H M Patwardhan granted bail to her on a surety of Rs 20,000.

Ms Chitale was arrested on May 14 after for allegedly sharing a Marathi verse that referred to Mr Pawar in a derogatory manner.

Responding to the media's questions after walking out of the prison, Ms Chitale said she would speak at the "right time". She replied to most questions with "Jai Hind, Jai Maharashtra".

Visuals showed her smiling and also showing the victory sign as she left the prison.

She was charged under sections relating to public mischief, defamation and promoting enmity between different groups.

Complainant Swapnil Netke had alleged that the post was likely to lead to a trouble between political parties.

Last week, a court had granted bail to Ms Chitale in another case registered against her under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in neighbouring Navi Mumbai in 2020.