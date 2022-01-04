Amarinder Singh A Traitor, Have Thrown Him Out Of Party: Navjot Sidhu

New Delhi:
Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh is a traitor, said state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday, in a new attack on his former colleague who quit the party last November. Speaking to NDTV about the upcoming state elections, Mr Sidhu also criticised promises made by Aam Aadmi Party's Arvind Kejriwal and said the state is facing a big fiscal deficit.
Here are the highlights of this big story:
- "When your Captain (Amarinder Singh) is a puppet of the rival, then he is a gaddar (traitor). And we have thrown out the gaddar (from the party). He (Amarinder Singh) is a jala hua kartoos (spent force)," said Mr Sidhu.
- "Sidhu stands for issues. We have a big fiscal deficit. The budget is of Rs 140 crore and Rs 75 crore is debt. Rs 25,000 crore is interest over it. Besides, Rs 18,000 crore will expire in June next year," said Mr Sidhu.
- "Arvind Kejriwal is offering Rs 1,000 to over 18-year-old, why not a 17-year-old? It is just an election stunt," he said.
- "Captain (Amarinder Singh) ek bikau aadmi lagta hai aaj (Amarinder Singh seems like a man who has sold his principles)," he added.
- "How long will we stay behind closed doors? Tried telling the Captain (Amarinder Singh) but nothing happened," Mr Sidhu said on being an open critic of his party.
- "Have I taken his name? Look at my patience. I have not spoken against anyone. Tell me what have I said. Hawai baatein (It is empty talk)," he said, talking about taking on his own home minister.
- "BJP will not win. Punjab's socio economic fabric is tied to Panjabiyat. BJP chose the Badals, Sidhu chose Punjab. Sidhu has won six elections," said the Punjab Congress chief on the upcoming assembly election.
- On the question of AAP praising him, he said, "They have nothing against me. If there was anything, they would have let ED after me."