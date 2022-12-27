Watch: Leopard Causes Chaos On Assam Campus, Injures 15, Attacks Cars Too

In a video captured by forest officials, big cat is seen moving around the campus.

At least 15 people, including three forest officials, were injured in a series of attack by a leopard on the prowl in Assam.

The leopard attacked forest officials and the residents of the Rain Forest Research Institute (RFRI), including women and children, in the last 24 hours in Assam's Jorhat.

In a video captured by forest officials, the big cat is seen moving around the campus. Another video shows the leopard jumping over a barbed wire fence and attacking a four-wheeler.

The RFRI is located on the outskirts of Jorhat surrounded by forests and the leopard is believed to have intruded into the campus from there.

Attempts are being made to capture the big cat and tranquillize it, officials said, adding that the residents have been advised to remain indoors.

The injured were admitted to the hospital and their condition was reported to be stable, they added.