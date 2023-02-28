Watch: Law Minister Kiren Rijiju Relishes Traditional Tiwa Food In Assam

Kiren Rijiju relished traditional Tiwa food in Morigaon, Assam.

Politicians usually have a lot on their plates ahead of the vote count. This seems to be especially true for Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju who has been attending many "hectic programs" in Assam.

Taking to social media, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader shared what's on his plate (quite literally) and revealed a delicious Assamese spread served to him in Morigaon. "This is real India..! We relished traditional Tiwa food in Morigaon, Assam. Immense satisfaction to have such delicious local cuisine with our Assam BJP Karyakartas after attending many hectic programs," Mr Rijiju wrote in the caption of his post.

The clip showed the BJP leader sitting on the floor with other BJP Karyakartas and relishing the traditional Tiwa food in Morigaon. Mr Rijiju shared the video just a few hours back and since then it accumulated more than 5,500 likes and over 40,000 views.

Meanwhile, according to PTI, Mr Rijiju reached Morigaon on Monday and met old members of the Jan Sangh during the day and attended a Vichar Parivar Samanvay Baithak at the local RSS office. He also attended the prime minister's post-budget webinar on 'Ease of living with technology' during the day.

While addressing a meeting elected by BJP representatives at Morigaon, Mr Rijiju urged BJP workers to make the people aware of the work undertaken by the Central government and ensure that party candidates win the maximum number of seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The Union Minister said, "We have to work by setting a target for the 2024 Lok Sabha poll. We have to ensure that the BJP candidate becomes the MP from this area".

He also asked the party leaders to visit people and make an assessment of the functioning of government schemes, like the construction of toilets, and providing potable water and LPG connections to every household. "The public must be made aware of who has given them these facilities. We are working for winning the election. What is the use if we work but still lose?" the Arunachal Pradesh MP quipped.