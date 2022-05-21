Watch: Lalu Yadav's Wife Rabri Devi Smacks Supporter Heckling CBI Officers

Rabri Devi intervened after RJD workers blocked the way of CBI officers on their way out

Rabri Devi, former Bihar Chief minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) patriarch Lalu Prasad Yadav's wife, thundered at party workers and even smacked a supporter during their protest against Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officers who raided the Yadavs' Patna home yesterday.

The RJD workers were protesting against the raids by the central agency at 15 locations, including the Yadavs' Patna residence, over a corruption case.

The CBI has accused Mr Yadav, Rabri Devi, and other family members of taking land in exchange for providing jobs when Mr Yadav was Railways Minister from 2004-2009.

A video shows Rabri Devi, accompanied by elder son Tej Pratap Yadav, walking up to RJD workers blocking the exit of CBI officials and asking them to clear the way. A couple of times, she smacks the protesting party workers and tells them sternly to let the officers leave.

After the raids began last morning, RJD workers had started protesting outside the Yadavs' Patna home, accusing the BJP of using central agencies for vendetta politics.

Rabri Devi was questioned for over 12 hours and heavy force had been deployed outside her home to keep the situation under control. While Mr Yadav is in Delhi, his younger son and top RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav was also away.

The RJD alleged that the CBI officers misbehaved with the former chief minister and also used unparliamentary words.

When the CBI officers left the Yadavs' home after the raids, RJD workers blocked their way and started raising slogans against the central government and the BJP.

As police personnel struggled to control the situation, Rabri Devi, accompanied by son Tej Pratap and party leaders, stepped out, reprimanded party workers and helped clear the way for CBI officers' exit.